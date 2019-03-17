|
|
JULIE MAHON
1961-2019
Dec. 24th 1961 –
Feb. 9th 2019
Julie Mahon, who spent the first part of her life in Houston, TX and most of her adult life in Grosse Pointe, MI, passed away peacefully on February 9th, 2019 in Plano, TX at the age of 57.
Julie, who attended Memorial High School in Houston and Tyler Junior College, was proceeded in death by her parents Gerald and Mary Ellen Mahon. Those who remain to keep her memories alive are her three brothers Thaddeus, Matthew and Gerald and her two cats Sash and Izzy.
Services will be held at St. Paul Catholic church in Grosse Pointe, MI on March 22nd at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Stand Up to Cancer (SU2C).
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2019