Julie Simpson
1924-2020
Julie Simpson departed this life on July 28, 2020. A walk through viewing will be Thursday, April 6, 2020 from 6-8pm at Ross Mortuary Chapel, Funeral Services will be Saturday, August 8, 2020 Visitation 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Funeral Service to follow both at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 205 MLK Blvd. Madisonville, Texas, Dr. Edward Collins, Pastor, Pastor Claude Cummings III Officiating. Interment West End Memorial Cemetery.
She is survived by nephew Claude Cummings, Jr. Vice President of Communication Workers of America
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in her name to HHMCF.ORG
to help us continue the work we are doing to help seniors in the community, every donation will be used to help those in need, in her name.
Ross Mortuary, Inc, 3618 Lyons Ave. Houston, TX 77020 713.223.8071.