Forest Park East Funeral Home
21620 Gulf Fwy
Webster, TX 77598
(281) 332-3111
Julio Enriquez
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
12:30 PM
Julio Enriquez
1931-2019
Julio Enriquez, 87, of Houston, Texas, passed away March 10, 2019. He was born in Naguabo, Puerto Rico on March 13, 1931 to Jesus and Carmen Enriquez. He was married to Jeannette Chavez Enriquez for 37+ years.
Julio retired from the United States Air Force and was a Life Member of the Air National Guard. He was the owner of Fifth Avenue Jewelers for over 30 years. His passion in life was all things jewelry. He was a huge Houston Astros fan, and enjoyed watching boxing and listening to Salsa music while playing dominoes.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesus and Carmen Enriquez; wife, Jeannette Enriquez; son, Michael "Mikey" Enriquez; brothers Jesus, Pedro, and Jose Antonio Enriquez.
He is survived by his children: Debra & Larry Snyder, Patricia & Rick Savard, Julio "Ritchie" & Sherry Enriquez, Lisa & David Keener, Jesse "Jr" & Lisa Sanchez, Carolyn Sanchez, and Marilyn & Rex Ramirez; grandchildren: Christopher Snyder, Jonathan & wife Ryan Snyder, Cameron and Aiden Savard, Christine & husband Sean McCabe, Samantha Enriquez, Taylor, Gabriella, and Delaney Keener, Jeremy and Nicholas Sanchez, and Noah and Isabella Ramirez; great-grandchildren Shannon, Riley, and Conor McCabe and Lucas and David Snyder; his mother in law Mary Chavez and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and lifelong friends.
The family will receive friends Thursday March 14, 2019 from 5-8pm at Forest Park East Funeral Home 21620 Gulf Frwy, Webster, Texas 77598. Funeral service is Friday, March 15, 2019 at 12:30pm at Forest Park East Funeral Home.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 13, 2019
