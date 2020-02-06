|
|
Naomi June "Davis" Bradford
1934-2020
June Bradford passed away peacefully at the age of 85 on January 31, 2020 after a short illness. She was the first born of four children to Elma Belle Nail Davis and Lawrence Edward Davis on September 15, 1934 in Beaumont, Texas. After graduating high school June worked at Texas Gas Corporation where she met her husband, Vernon Lynn Bradford. They married in 1954, settled in Houston and raised their three children. After 32 years of marriage, Brad passed away from an extended illness. June valued her membership at Memorial Church of Christ, along with her family and friends. She loved participating in many school, church and local functions. She was active in DAR, gourmet cooking and gardening clubs, bowling and several bridge clubs. She also was a wonderful seamstress and enjoyed knitting and needlepoint. Her greatest loves were her five grandchildren. Alec, Kayla and Emma Hendren, Catherine Bradford and Samantha Bradford Knowles. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Eddie and sister Edna. June is survived by her daughters Stacy Jo Bradford of Houston, Janet Lynne Bradford Hendren and husband Ray Hendren of Austin. Her son Douglas Wayne Bradford and wife Joy of Lenexa, Kansas. Her sister Deborah Ann Goudeau of Goudeau, Louisiana and a number of nieces and nephews and their families. June was a very loving, kind and fun Mother and Grandmother. She will be terribly missed by all of her friends and family. A Memorial service celebrating her life will be held at Memorial Church of Christ, Thursday, February 13th, 2020 at 11:00 AM. If so desired, contributions in June's name can be made to the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 6, 2020