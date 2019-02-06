Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosewood Funeral Home in Humble
2602 South Houston Avenue
Humble, TX 77396
(281) 441-2171
Resources
More Obituaries for June Goss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Goss


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
June Goss Obituary
June Hansen Goss
1947-2019
June Hansen Goss of Humble, Texas born in Houston TX. 06-06-47, youngest child of Mae and Fred Hansen, Sr. A graduate of Channelview High School, class of 1965. Survived by her devoted husband, Rodney E. Goss, Stepchildren, Brandon, Amanda and family, and Hamilton and family. Sister Lois (Doug) Davis of Toowoomba, Australia. Brothers Fred Hansen, Jr. of Ava, Missouri and family Mike Hansen, of Houston, Texas and family. Cousins Patricia Eddings and Patsy Hobart of Humble, Texas. Precious Nieces, Debbie Tarasenko of Houston and family, Charlene Brickey of Guyton, Georgia and family, Annette Wilkinson and family of Houston, Texas. Other Nieces and nephews to include Audrey and Erik, Ryan, Cheryl and Brett, Charles Jr., Susanna, Jimmy, Dean, and Jeffrey. June is preceded in death by her treasured daughter, Savannah Tyler Kea, Parents, Mae and Fred Hansen, Sr.
Brothers, Howard Paul Hansen and Aubrey (Coop) Cooper. Funeral services were held at Rosewood Funeral Home on February 2, 2019 with interment at Rosewood Memorial Park.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.