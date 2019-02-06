|
June Hansen Goss
1947-2019
June Hansen Goss of Humble, Texas born in Houston TX. 06-06-47, youngest child of Mae and Fred Hansen, Sr. A graduate of Channelview High School, class of 1965. Survived by her devoted husband, Rodney E. Goss, Stepchildren, Brandon, Amanda and family, and Hamilton and family. Sister Lois (Doug) Davis of Toowoomba, Australia. Brothers Fred Hansen, Jr. of Ava, Missouri and family Mike Hansen, of Houston, Texas and family. Cousins Patricia Eddings and Patsy Hobart of Humble, Texas. Precious Nieces, Debbie Tarasenko of Houston and family, Charlene Brickey of Guyton, Georgia and family, Annette Wilkinson and family of Houston, Texas. Other Nieces and nephews to include Audrey and Erik, Ryan, Cheryl and Brett, Charles Jr., Susanna, Jimmy, Dean, and Jeffrey. June is preceded in death by her treasured daughter, Savannah Tyler Kea, Parents, Mae and Fred Hansen, Sr.
Brothers, Howard Paul Hansen and Aubrey (Coop) Cooper. Funeral services were held at Rosewood Funeral Home on February 2, 2019 with interment at Rosewood Memorial Park.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 6, 2019