June Iris Barrett
1930-2019
June Iris Barrett was born in Houston, Texas. She died on July 20, 2019 at 11:30 AM in Houston. Her final days were spent surrounded by family.
June graduated from Lamar High School in 1949. She attended the University of Texas graduating with a BS in Elementary Education in 1954 and later was conferred with a Master of Education from the University from Houston. She taught in Corpus Christi, Spring Branch, and in Houston ISD. Later, June enjoyed working in Real Estate for several years.
As a member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church, June was active in the Dynamics Sunday School Class, where she met and retained many dear friends. Recently, she was a member of the Randy Smith Class and, in general, was always active in Church affairs.
While June enjoyed many and varied life pursuits, her basic and lifelong interests were manifold, but especially nature. She relished watching all the birds in her backyard among her garden of flowers and trees. She, also, was an animal lover, especially horses, however in the animal kingdom there was none so loved and important than the beautiful and smart Yorkie, Victoria.
June was a volunteer at St. Luke's Episcopal Hospital for several years. She was a loyal and dedicated member of the Blue Birds, River Oaks Friendship Club, and the GT Investment Club, serving a term as president.
She was preceded in death by her Mother and Step-Father, Sue Savage and John A. Collier and her Father, Lloyd O. Barrett.
She is survived by her cousins, Diane Savage Webb, William (Billy) Jenkins and Kitty Val Jenkins and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service, to celebrate June's life, will be conducted at 2:00 in the afternoon on Saturday, August 10, 2019 in the Chapel at St. Luke's United Methodist Church where Rev. David Horton is to officiate. All are invited to greet the family during a reception following the service in the Hines Baker Room. Prior to the memorial service, the family will have gathered for a private interment at Forest Park Lawndale.
In lieu of customary remembrances, contributions may be made to the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 4, 2019