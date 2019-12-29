|
June Bowser Moore
1933-2019
June passed away on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2019, in her home. June was born on January 19, 1933, in Dallas, Texas, and moved to Houston with her family when she was 9 years old. She graduated from Lamar High School and attended Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Mitchell Moore and her sister, Louise B. Gilbert. She is survived by her son Henry S. Moore, III, his wife Kathleen O. Moore, grandchild Catherine B. Moore-Johnson and her husband Skylar J. Johnson, grandchild Laura M. Moore, great-grandchildren Joan O. Johnson and Elijah Connally Johnson. June had a love of life, travel, and fun. She had a great sense of humor and an unforgettable laugh. June never met a stranger. She brought many people into her life and home, loved, supported, and mentored them until they could support themselves. She leaves behind a legacy of friends and family that will remember her fierce independent spirit, her joy in her great-children, and her sense of humor and her love of living life to its fullest. As she has requested there will be no formal service, but in the spring she will have her ashes scattered in the bluebonnets and a celebration of her life for friends and family. Donations honoring her legacy should be made to the American Diabetes Association or to the .
