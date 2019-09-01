|
Juneta Jo Blakslee Lebeaux
1927-2019
Juneta Jo "Josie" Lebeaux, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, died peacefully on Monday, the 26th of August 2019 in Houston, Texas at the age of 91.
Josie was devoted to her husband, children and grandchildren. She met Jake Lebeaux in Colorado in the summer of 1949, and after a brief courtship they were married, returning to Austin where they would remain until 1952 when Jake completed his engineering PhD and accepted a job in Midland, Texas. In 1957 they moved to Houston, becoming early residents of Piney Point Village, where she resided until her passing.
Josie touched many through her active involvement in the Piney Point community and her children's schools, also serving as an elected member of the State of Texas Association of Water Board Directors and an election official in Piney Point for many years. Josie's creative talents were also numerous, and she continued her sewing, needlework and master gardener activities for over sixty years. She had a clear sense of right and wrong, and unfailingly imparted her values to her family and friends.
Josie cherished and supported her husband throughout their lives together. There were few things Josie and Jake enjoyed more than weekends with family and friends at their Pirates Beach home, which they frequented for over thirty-five years. They were avid travelers, enjoying numerous trips to five continents. Josie and Jake were also long-time members of The Houston Racquet Club.
Josie was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Jake Lebeaux, her best friend and love of her life, and all of her nine siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Valerie Banner and her husband Dr. Ed Banner of Houston; daughter, Sandy Campion of Houston; and daughter, Debbie Temple and her husband Karl Temple of Maryland; and three grandchildren whom she absolutely adored, Edward Banner, Katie Banner and Leslie Campion.
Josie was a devoted wife, loving mother, wonderful and proud grandmother, and loyal friend who will be forever missed by those who knew and loved her.
At Josie's request, the family will gather for a private celebration of her life.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions in Josie's name be directed to the - Houston or Galveston, 6977 Main St., Houston, TX 77030 or 815 Market St., Galveston, TX 77550.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 1, 2019