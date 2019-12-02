|
Justin Wayne Wilson
1980-2019
Justin Wayne Wilson, age 39, of Houston, Texas, passed away on November 22, 2019. Justin was the beloved father of his daughter Rhys, loving husband of Celine, and devoted son of Timothy and Wanda Wilson.
Justin grew up in the Brenham, Texas area and was a graduate of Burton High School. He was a Summerwood resident for over 15 years, a manager at Bell & McCoy Lighting and Controls, and enjoyed his time playing golf, hunting deer, and playing poker. He loved his friends, his family, and being a daddy.
Relatives include: sisters and brothers-in-law Stephanie and Jeremy Rosenbaum and Melinda and Luke Fuchs; nieces and nephews Haley and Ryan Hargrove, Allison Rosenbaum and Shawn Weiss, Caleb Fuchs, Ryan Rosenbaum, Cassidy Fuchs and Austin Freed; grandnephew Carter Hargrove; and grandmother June Alford. He was the son-in-law of Albert Lee and Brigitte Fixmer, and brother-in-law of Alice Freed and had numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends who loved him like family. Justin's visitation, funeral, and committal services will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at 9:30 am, 10:30am and 12pm, respectively, at Brookside Funeral Home at 13747 Eastex Freeway, Houston Tx 77039.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 2, 2019