Brookside Funeral Home
13747 Eastex Freeway
Houston, TX 77039
(281) 449-6511
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
9:30 AM
Brookside Funeral Home
13747 Eastex Freeway
Houston, TX 77039
Funeral
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Brookside Funeral Home
13747 Eastex Freeway
Houston, TX 77039
Committal
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Brookside Funeral Home
13747 Eastex Freeway
Houston, TX 77039
Justin Wilson


1980 - 2019
Justin Wilson Obituary
Justin Wayne Wilson
1980-2019
Justin Wayne Wilson, age 39, of Houston, Texas, passed away on November 22, 2019. Justin was the beloved father of his daughter Rhys, loving husband of Celine, and devoted son of Timothy and Wanda Wilson.
Justin grew up in the Brenham, Texas area and was a graduate of Burton High School. He was a Summerwood resident for over 15 years, a manager at Bell & McCoy Lighting and Controls, and enjoyed his time playing golf, hunting deer, and playing poker. He loved his friends, his family, and being a daddy.
Relatives include: sisters and brothers-in-law Stephanie and Jeremy Rosenbaum and Melinda and Luke Fuchs; nieces and nephews Haley and Ryan Hargrove, Allison Rosenbaum and Shawn Weiss, Caleb Fuchs, Ryan Rosenbaum, Cassidy Fuchs and Austin Freed; grandnephew Carter Hargrove; and grandmother June Alford. He was the son-in-law of Albert Lee and Brigitte Fixmer, and brother-in-law of Alice Freed and had numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends who loved him like family. Justin's visitation, funeral, and committal services will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at 9:30 am, 10:30am and 12pm, respectively, at Brookside Funeral Home at 13747 Eastex Freeway, Houston Tx 77039.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 2, 2019
