Justina Lightman Goldstein "JoJo"
1928-2020
Justina was born in Nashville Tennessee as an identical twin on 12/29/1928 and passed away on 11/13/2020. Justina (JoJo), was preceded in death by her love of her life husband Sheldon Goldstein for over 67 years, parents Edna and Edward Lightman, twin sister Rowena and husband Martin Levy, sister Peggy and husband Millard Cohen. Jo Jo enjoyed working as a bank executive for many years in Nashville and in Houston. Mah Jongg, synagogue volunteer and her stock club served as a great source of enjoyment. Jo is survived by her adoring daughter Mila, husband Michael Milo and her grandson Gordon Thal who affectionately referred to as Gam. Also survived by many loving cousins and friends. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice
.