Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home
12800 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77077
(281) 497-2330
Resources
More Obituaries for Justine Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Justine Thomas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Justine Thomas Obituary
Justine Thomas
1938-2019
Justine Francis Thomas, age 80, of Houston, Texas, passed away Monday May 20th.
She was born in Chicago, Illinois on 10/10/38 to Vernon and Florence Dascomb and was married to Jesse Earl Thomas for 46 years. She worked as an administrative assistant for TSO, Ferranti International and TRW Controls. She had a passion for reading, her family, and traveling.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse and her son, Brian.
She is survived by her son, Clay and her sister, Delte
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now