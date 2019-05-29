|
|
Justine Thomas
1938-2019
Justine Francis Thomas, age 80, of Houston, Texas, passed away Monday May 20th.
She was born in Chicago, Illinois on 10/10/38 to Vernon and Florence Dascomb and was married to Jesse Earl Thomas for 46 years. She worked as an administrative assistant for TSO, Ferranti International and TRW Controls. She had a passion for reading, her family, and traveling.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse and her son, Brian.
She is survived by her son, Clay and her sister, Delte
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 29, 2019