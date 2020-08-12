1/1
Justo Avila M.D. Jr.
1931 - 2020
Justo Sumabat Avila JR. MD
1931-2020
Justo Sumabat Avila JR. MD entered eternal rest on Aug. 8, 2020.
He was born in Tuguegarao, Cagayan, Philippines. He was the son of the late Justo E. Avila and Rosario Sumabat Avila. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Mariano, Juan and Carlos and sisters, Consuelo Avila, Remedios Kanapi and Esther Del Rosario.
Jun was a graduate of University of St. Thomas Medical College. He came to the U.S. in 1957 to further his studies in surgery. He practiced in several states before settling in Houston where he practiced for 20 years.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Fern Avila. His children, Michelle Avila, Romy Pirotte (Francis Pirotte), Mark Avila (Monica Avila), and Jeff Avila (Tiffany Avila). Grandchildren, Christian Pirotte, Paloma Pirotte, Tyler Coffin, Colton Avila, J.D. Coffin, Hannah Avila, Aidan Avila and Evan Avila. Brother, Manuel Avila (Trellie Avila).
Jun was known for being a fun and loving father and grandfather who was generous, kind and had a great sense of humor. After retirement he joined several medical missions to the Philippines. He was a past member of the TMA and AMA and fellow of the American College of Surgeons, the American College of Orthopedic Surgeons and of the International College of Orthopedic Surgeons.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Jude's, Wounded Warrior or St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Claire Brothers Funeral Home
7901 Hillcroft Avenue
Houston, TX 77081
(713) 271-7250
