Kamel Salama

1932-2019

Dr. Kamel Salama, 87, Professor Emeritus at the University of Houston, died Friday, 12 July 2019 at MD Anderson Hospital in Houston, TX following an extended illness.

He leaves his wife of 48 years, Gwendolyn (Doucet), his daughter, Emilie Hudson and her husband Adam Hudson, his son, Joseph Salama and his wife April (Scott) Salama, his two sisters, Dawlat and Faika, and many close friends. He was the beloved Giddo to his four grandchildren, Evangeline and Addison Hudson and Garrett and Maximilian Salama.

Born in Souhag, Egypt, he studied Physics and Mathematics at Cairo University, where he received his doctorate. Following research appointments at Uppsala University, Sweden and the Ford Scientific Laboratory, Dearborn, Michigan, he joined Rice University as a Research Scientist. As his career expanded and included the training of young scientists, he joined the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Houston, where he led an active research program and taught for over 35 years. Shortly after joining the faculty at U of H, he established the Materials Engineering Program, which he directed his entire career. He mentored more than 60 Masters and Doctoral candidates. He received the Engineering Faculty Research Excellence Award, chaired international conferences, was chosen as an Honorary Fellow of the International Congress on Fracture, and was frequently invited to speak and teach internationally. Kamel advanced the scientific literature of materials, and was awarded 10 patents. He quietly influenced the work and discovery of many young scientists.

Dr. Salama had limitless passion for science, his family, and his friends. He was an early immigrant from Egypt to Houston and welcomed many who came after. Throughout his life, he travelled tirelessly, setting foot on six continents. He was one of the first members of the Coptic Orthodox Church in Houston and was always an active member of the community. He shared his life with generosity of spirit.

Visitation will be at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home on 16 July 2019 from 6-8 pm. A funeral service will be held on 17 July 2019 at St. Mary & Archangel Michael Coptic Orthodox Church at 1 pm, followed by burial at Memorial Oaks Cemetery. Published in Houston Chronicle on July 16, 2019