Kara Keeling
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kara Lyn Keeling
1968-2020
Kara Lyn Keeling, 51, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in Katy, Texas.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no funeral services are planned.
For a full obituary and to express condolences, visit www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved