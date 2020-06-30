Kara Keeling

Kara Lyn Keeling
1968-2020
Kara Lyn Keeling, 51, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in Katy, Texas.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no funeral services are planned.
For a full obituary and to express condolences, visit www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 30, 2020.