Karen Amerman
1958-2019
Karen Amerman was unexpectedly taken by our Lord on August 13, 2019. Karen attended the Kinkaid School, the Steamboat Mountain School, formerly the Lowell Whiteman School in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, and the University of Texas Health Science Center School of Nursing where she obtained her bachelor's and master's degrees in nursing. Karen was a dedicated RN and anesthetist who began her career as an ICU nurse before flying with Dr. Red Duke's Memorial Hermann Emergency Medical Life Flight Program for several years. Following Life Flight, Karen had a long and distinguished career as an anesthetist in Houston's renowned Medical Center. She participated in the Faith in Practice Program in Guatemala for several years helping those in need. Karen was dedicated to her family and enjoyed spending time at her lake house in Canyon Lake, Texas, surrounded by her daughter and husband, other family, friends, and her entourage of beloved dogs, Megan, Messer, Montana and Marshall, who were never far from her side. Karen touched so many lives as a gifted and caring nurse, loving mother, wife, and friend, and she leaves behind many friends, and family, including her daughter June Amerman, a junior at Texas Christian University, her husband Dr. Douglas Shapiro of Houston, and his two children, Camille Shapiro of Salem, Oregon and Jake Shapiro of Berkeley, California; her mother June Amerman Dyke and her father Frank Jeff Dyke, Jr. who predeceased her; her sister Laura Dyke Dale and husband Robert H. Dale III, and their two sons, Jacques Albert Weber and his fiancée Tamara Osseiran, and Robert Hamilton Dale IV; her brother, Frank Jeff Dyke, III and his wife Jody Wantuck Dyke and their two daughters, Ashley Marie Dyke and Erin June Dyke; her brother Earl Amerman Dyke and his wife Sarah Wadström Dyke and their two children Sarah Andersson Dyke and Fletcher Morian Dyke. A visitation will be held for friends and family on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at the home of Mr. & Mrs. Robert H. Dale III from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Please contact the family for an address. A memorial service for Karen will be held at The Church of St. John the Divine, 2450 River Oaks Boulevard, Houston Texas 77019 on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be made to the OI Foundation, www.oif.org or 804 W. Diamond Ave, Suite 210, Gaithersburg, MD 20878.
