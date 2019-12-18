Home

Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home
4525 Bissonnet St
Bellaire, TX 77401
(713) 667-6505
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home
4525 Bissonnet St
Bellaire, TX 77401
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home
4525 Bissonnet St
Bellaire, TX 77401
View Map
Karen Andreason


1947 - 2019
Karen Andreason Obituary
Karen Janice Andreason
1947-2019
Karen Janice Andreason was born August 24, 1947 in Bremerhaven Germany, and died December 10, 2019 in Houston, Texas. Karen is survived by four nephews, Kent Marty and Stephen Marty of Houston, Texas and Kurt Andreason and Mark Andreason of Sugar Land, Texas.
Karen was a lifelong intellectual, a scholar who held an undergraduate degree in German and mathematics from Rice University, and a doctorate in Russian from Bryn Mawr College. She selflessly left her academic career to become a devoted care giver first to her mother, Clara, and then to her older sister, Vilma Jean. Karen had a second career as a data clerk and translator of medical documents at St Joseph Medical Center in downtown Houston, where she made many friends. Karen had a deep faith in God and was a long time parishioner and volunteer at the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in downtown Houston, Texas.
Visitation will be Friday, December 20, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 AM at Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home, 4525 Bissonnet St., Bellaire, TX, 77401. No flowers please. Donations in Karen's memory may be made to Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston, 2900 Louisiana Street, Houston, Texas, 77006. To make a gift by phone, please call 713-874-6681.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 18, 2019
