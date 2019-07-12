Karen Kraemer Peschka

1954-2019

Karen Kraemer Peschka, age 64, passed away on July 8, 2019 at home.

Karen, a long-time resident of Houston, was born in Center, TX, the daughter of Charlene and Andrew Kraemer. In 1973, she graduated from Center High School, where she played the clarinet and was a majorette in the marching band. In 1977 she earned a BFA in Art and Business from Stephen F. Austin State University.

Karen held various corporate positions; however, she particularly enjoyed her many years in retail sharing her deep knowledge of and passion for plants, gardening and bird life. She loved art and expressed her artistic talents in a variety of mediums, including sculpting, jewelry, painting, and flower arranging. She loved entertaining, especially hosting legendary pool parties and Easter egg hunts for the neighborhood children. She will long be remembered for her lightning-quick wit and, sometimes outrageous, sense of humor.

She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Thomas Lee Peschka of Houston; mother, Charlene Hudson Kraemer of Nacogdoches, TX; sister and brother-in-law, Kaye and Mark Yoder of Nacogdoches, Tx; sister, Kristy Kraemer of Germantown, MD; brother and sister-in-law Keith and Sandra Kraemer, of Lufkin, TX; and four nieces, a nephew, four great-nieces and a great-nephew. Her father, Andy Kraemer of Center, TX and a nephew, Matthew Hibbard of Nacogdoches, TX, preceded her in death.

Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 5 pm, Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home, 4525 Bissonnet St., Bellaire, TX. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm, Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Oaklawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Center, TX.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Texas Parks,Wildlife Foundation http://www.tpwf.org, or a . Published in Houston Chronicle on July 12, 2019