Karen Froehlich

McCarver

1954-2019

Karen Ruth Froehlich McCarver, 64, of Colorado Springs passed away March 18, 2019 as a result of a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Karen was born to Margaret and Marion Froehlich in Houston, TX in 1954. She graduated from Milby High School in 1973, started college at Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas, and completed her Bachelors degree at Texas Woman's University where she studied English Literature. She received a Masters in English Literature at the University of Tulsa. Karen met and married Tom McCarver at St. Luke's UMC in Houston. Over their 33-year marriage, Karen and Tom made homes in Houston, TX and Colorado Springs, CO.

Her professional career included legal citations software editor at Shepard's Citations, and many years in an administrative role to esteemed attorneys in both Houston and Colorado Springs. In her later years, Karen worked as administrative assistant to the senior pastor at First United Methodist Church in Colorado Springs, where she was also a Stephen Ministry trainer for the church. Karen loved her family and held them to high standards, enjoyed music from a variety of genres, admired quality literature, treasured art, jewelry and other beautiful things, and liked just about every animal she ever met.

Karen is survived by her devoted husband, Tom McCarver; her brothers Phillip Froehlich (Joellen) of San Antonio, TX and Scott Froehlich (Monica) of Lakewood, CO; nephews Travis Froehlich of Colorado Springs and Andrew Froehlich of Denver; many loving cousins, aunts and one uncle, and a host of friends. She was preceded in death by her mother and father Margaret and Marion Froehlich. She will be greatly missed by those she loved and those who loved her.