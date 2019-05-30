Karen Marie Nakfoor

1955-2019

Karen Marie Nakfoor, age 63, peacefully and beautifully passed away in her home on May 28, 2019, after a 38-year battle with multiple sclerosis.

Karen was born in Houston, Texas to Emil A Nakfoor and Florence Jamail Nakfoor. She attended St. Michael Catholic School and Robert E. Lee High School.

She earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Texas at Austin in 1977 and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Houston Law Center in 1980. After graduating from law school, Karen joined the Houston office of the law firm of Fulbright & Jaworski as an associate in the corporate department. She became a partner at Fulbright & Jaworski and remained with the firm until her retirement.

Although Karen was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at a young age, she carried on with her life with grace, poise and dignity, and never let the disease define her. If ever there was a trooper in the midst of having a malady it was Karen. Her deep and abiding faith in Christ sustained her through many trials. As someone who flourished while living with MS, she inspired countless other patients with her smile, fierce independence, and never-miss-a-beat attitude. Karen was an active member and volunteer for the National MS Society for many years and served on its Board of Directors. She was awarded the MS Society's Hall of Fame recognition as a top fundraiser for raising nearly $300,000 in donations in the annual MS 150 bike ride along with her pedal partner, Dorothy Patterson. She was a Club 300 member and thoroughly enjoyed traveling with her MS Society friends on the annual Tour of Champions trip for many years.

Karen was a friend beyond compare who leaves behind an army of friends who

loved her dearly. She treasured being part of her Mah-jongg group with lifelong friends dating back to elementary and middle school days. Her laugh was contagious and she could hang with the boys while remaining the gracious lady she was. She was known for her intelligence, determination, and grit. Karen was an avid sports fan who dearly loved her Astros, almost as much as watching her fruit trees and flowers bloom.

Karen loved being with her large family. Karen was predeceased by her loving parents, Emil and Florence Nakfoor. She is survived by her siblings, Teresa Johnston and husband Aaron, Bruce Nakfoor and wife Wendy, Ann Snodgrass and husband Kevin, and Jimmy Nakfoor and wife Alix and by her nieces and nephews, Tim Johnston, Chris Johnston, Christin Snodgrass Brown, Kevin Snodgrass, John Snodgrass, Megan Snodgrass, James Nakfoor, Ellie Nakfoor, Will Nakfoor, Grey Nakfoor and Garrett Nakfoor, and by six great nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to express its gratitude to her loving caretakers who each became true friends: Tiffanie Jenkins, Sheila Foreman, Pam Thompson and Shirley Brooks.

A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Michael Catholic Church, 1801 Sage Road,

at 10:30 AM on June 1, 2019. Prior to the service, the family will have gathered for a private interment and graveside service.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to the National MS Society, Karen Nakfoor Tribute Fund at www.nationalmssociety.org or 8111 North Stadium Drive, Suite 100, Houston, TX 77054. Published in Houston Chronicle on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary