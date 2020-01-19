|
|
Karen Kay Tarry
1956-2019
Karen Kay Tarry, of Houston, passed away on November 14, 2019. She was 63 years of age. Karen was born in Nacogdoches, Texas on May 5, 1956, to Sam Tarry and Sarah Nell Julian Tarry, both of whom preceded her in death. The second of two children, she grew up in Nacogdoches with her older brother Steve. She was a graduate of Nacogdoches High School, where she was a championship debater. She also attended North Texas State University. She lived in Houston for many years and worked as an information technology specialist and tax adviser.
Karen will always be remembered for her dry sense of humor, her out-going nature and her devotion to her dogs, Dallas and Sophie.
She is survived by her brother Steve and by numerous cousins.
A memorial service and reception celebrating Karen's life was held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Bradshaw-Carter Memorial & Funeral Services in Houston.
Karen's family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the ASPCA or to a .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 19, 2020