Karen Anne Yager
1974-2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Karen Anne Yager from a car accident on July 27, 2020. Karen was born on July 2, 1974 in Houston, Texas, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Sam Yager Jr.. Karen was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt and friend.
Karen attended grade school at St. Michael Catholic School where she received the Sacraments of the Catholic Church. She graduated from Episcopal High School and then went on to graduate from Texas State University as a member of the class of 1997.
Karen was a gifted and avid painter whose colorful paintings decorate the walls of each of her family members' houses. After college, Karen built a career in marketing and graphical design but always continued her love for painting. What she loved most was sharing the joy of art with her nieces and nephews who always looked forward to their crafts together. Karen also shared that love with other children as a certified art and ESL teacher in Houston. In addition to teaching, she gave back by volunteering to assist at the Clarity Center, helping men and women grow in communication skills, self-awareness and self-expression.
She is survived by her parents, Sam and Mary Yager, sisters- Holly Carter & husband Don, and Nancy Barry & husband John, brothers- Sam Yager III & wife Jennifer, and Thomas Yager & wife Natashia, as well as nieces and nephews – Robert McCurry, Michele, Thomas & Elizabeth Carter, Emmalynn, Grace, Isabella, John Nicholas & Dylan Barry, Lilly Yager, and Catherine & Andrew Yager, as well as dearest friends Hallie Moore and Cherie Couvillon.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 30 from 5:30 -8pm at St. Michael Catholic Church, 1801 Sage Rd, Houston, TX 77056. The rosary will be prayed at 6:30pm, imploring our Blessed Mother to show Karen to the compassionate arms of Christ.
The Funeral Mass, where we commend Karen into eternal rest in the love of our Heavenly Father, will be celebrated on Friday, July 31 at 10:00am at St. Michael Catholic Church. Interment will take place at 2pm at Dignity Forest Park Westheimer, 12800 Westheimer Rd. Houston, TX 77077. https://youtu.be/KP1wl-KTGMg
In lieu of flowers we ask that you consider a donation to one of the following charities that make a difference in the lives of the children Karen loved:
1)The Periwinkle Foundation which runs the Periwinkle Arts in Medicine Program at Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center that brings the joy of art to children, families and caregivers affected by pediatric cancer and blood disorders.https://periwinklefoundation.org
2)Camp for All which provides life-changing experiences to children and adults with special needs to experience the thrill of camping with no barriers or obstacles. https://www.campforall.org/donate/
"Eternal rest grant to her, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her. May her soul and the souls of all the faithfully departed rest in peace."
Please note: due to the COVID-19 safety protocols in place at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, attendance is limited and guests' temperatures will be taken upon entry and must be wearing a mask