Karl Walter (Sonny) Kuehn
1934 - 2020
Karl Walter (Sonny) Kuehn, 86, passed away on July 28, 2020. He was born in Houston to parents: Otto and Mamie Hanes Kuehn. He married Kathleen McClanahan Helm and together they raised three children: Ken Kuehn, Mark Kuehn and Chere Kuehn Caram. He is survived by his longtime companion Billie Ann Stegent and loving family.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 8th at 9:00 AM with the service immediately following at 10:00 AM at Brookside Funeral Home followed by a burial at Brookside Memorial Park. View the full obituary on the website.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Brookside Funeral Home
AUG
8
Service
10:00 AM
Brookside Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Brookside Funeral Home
13747 Eastex Freeway
Houston, TX 77039
2814496511
