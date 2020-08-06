Karl Walter (Sonny) Kuehn1934-2020Karl Walter (Sonny) Kuehn, 86, passed away on July 28, 2020. He was born in Houston to parents: Otto and Mamie Hanes Kuehn. He married Kathleen McClanahan Helm and together they raised three children: Ken Kuehn, Mark Kuehn and Chere Kuehn Caram. He is survived by his longtime companion Billie Ann Stegent and loving family.The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 8th at 9:00 AM with the service immediately following at 10:00 AM at Brookside Funeral Home followed by a burial at Brookside Memorial Park. View the full obituary on the website.