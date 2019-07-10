Brenda Karleen Sessions

1940-2019

Funeral Services for Brenda Karleen Sessions, age 79, will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019, visitation at 10:30am - 11:30am in the Chapel at Bailey Mortuary, followed by the funeral, 12 noon at Springhill Cemetery. Karleen passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, peacefully at her home in Houston TX., surrounded by family and friends. She was born and raised in Springhill, LA. where she attended Springhill High school. She met and later married her High school sweetheart Donald I. Session. Donald's football and military service brought them to Houston, TX., where he and Karleen started their family. Karleen worked for Houston Independent School District for over 30 years and was a devoted wife, raising two children, while being a loving Mother and Meme to her family. She will be deeply missed by many, but passes into the loving Hands of God. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Springhill and Braeburn Valley Baptist in Houston. Karleen is survived by one son Donald Kent Sessions and wife Dr. Michelle L. Becker; one daughter Storey Lynn Sessions; one granddaughter Bailey Ruth Sessions; sister-in-law Dixie McDowell; three brother in-laws Larry Sessions, Wayne Sessions and Jimmy Sessions: Nephews - Lance and Chad McDowell: Shane, Jeff, Jay and Blaine Sessions; Nieces - Penny McDowell: Toni and Jennifer Sessions. She is preceded in death by her Father - Charles Felder McDowell, Mother - Penny Lee McDowell, Brother Charles Penn McDowell and Loving Husband Donald Irvin Sessions. Published in Houston Chronicle on July 10, 2019