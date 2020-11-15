1/1
Katharine Leigh Wood
2019-2020
Katharine Leigh Wood entered into this world on June 12, 2019, and she lived her entire life in Bayou Saint John. Katharine was a neighborhood celebrity who always had a "hi" and a "bye-bye" for everyone she passed while going for a walk hand-in-hand with her mother. It was Katharine's joy to raise her shirt and show you her "bulla bella." It was your joy to see it. Katharine loved her books, especially those you cannot rip and can read upside down. Meals were an adventure! Katharine was a spirited eater but also a harsh critic if your cooking was not up to her standards. She was not a fan of blenders, garbage disposals, and hairdryers. Her best non-human friend was her puppy, Oyster Rockefeller. Thick as thieves. For Mardi Gras, Katharine paraded around the Marigny as the captain of H.M.S Chubby Cheeks. She was a sight to behold. Outside of costuming, Katharine loved to make groceries at Terranova's Supermarket and select wines for her parents from Swirl. Katharine was a student at Mid-City Early Learning Center, where she loved being with her friends, playing in the classroom kitchen, and making art. They say she was a very serious little girl with a smile that would light up a room. Her parents agree with the latter statement and appreciate all the love they showed her. Katharine lived her life surrounded by love; in fact, she only knew love, and she spread it everywhere she went. The sudden passing of someone so young is cruel and unnecessary. It is a violation of the natural order and bestows a sense of helplessness within those who love her. However, Katharine is a treasure to her parents, Valerie and Derek Wood. Not only are they better because of her, the world is also better because of her. The second stanza of Henry Wadsworth Longfellow's Evangeline is the speaker's memory of an idyllic Acadia that was no more: "This is the forest primeval; but where are the hearts that beneath it Leaped like the roe, when he hears in the woodland the voice of the huntsman?" Katharine is our Acadia. We long for her, but we will never forget her, and memories of her will live forever in all who loved her. Katharine will also be dearly missed by her Houston family, by her grandparents Leigh and Phil Williams, uncle Phillip Williams, godmother Lauren LaFollette Morris and husband Aaron, great aunt and uncle Chris and Craig LaFollette and cousins Caroline and Matt LaFollette and Laurel Chick. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider donating to the Katharine Leigh Wood Memorial Fund for scholarships and a new playground at the Mid-City Early Learning Center. http://canalmosaic.churchcenter.com/giving/to/katharine-leigh-wood-memorial-fund

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
5044866331
4 entries
November 14, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
bhavik kumar
November 13, 2020
Help Dear Parents of Sweet Katharine,

My name is Joy; I am Michael Pizzolottos sister-in-law. I lost my 16 year old son to a drowning accident 3 years ago. As you say it is not the order in which these things should go. I am so very sorry for your terrible loss. Long before my son died I worked with a woman who lost her only child and I asked her how in the world she got through it. Years later her answer would be my reality. She said she couldn't get out of bed but she kept having to get up and go to the bathroom. That was it. But for some reason, I remembered that and every time I was forced by my own body to get out of bed it was another step and another step.

I'm glad that you had my sister and Michael as support; they are a great team. Blessings to you and your sweet Katharine who will always be with you showing you her "bulla bella".
Joy Howard
November 12, 2020
Valerie and Derek, I will always remember Katharine's beautiful smile as the three of you walked the neighborhood with Oyster. May God's love fill you with comfort. Sending love and prayers.
Sharon Miller
Neighbor
November 12, 2020
How precious is this little girl, a gift from God. Prayers for the parents and family in your sorrow. I feel I knew her and she made my heart smile.
Barbara Miller
