Help Dear Parents of Sweet Katharine,



My name is Joy; I am Michael Pizzolottos sister-in-law. I lost my 16 year old son to a drowning accident 3 years ago. As you say it is not the order in which these things should go. I am so very sorry for your terrible loss. Long before my son died I worked with a woman who lost her only child and I asked her how in the world she got through it. Years later her answer would be my reality. She said she couldn't get out of bed but she kept having to get up and go to the bathroom. That was it. But for some reason, I remembered that and every time I was forced by my own body to get out of bed it was another step and another step.



I'm glad that you had my sister and Michael as support; they are a great team. Blessings to you and your sweet Katharine who will always be with you showing you her "bulla bella".

Joy Howard