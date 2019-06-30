Services Memorial service 2:00 PM St. Martin's Episcopal Church 717 Sage Road Houston , TX View Map Send Flowers Resources More Obituaries for Katherine Ebert Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Katherine Ebert

Katherine Flythe Ebert

1934-2019

Katherine (Kay) Flythe Ebert, of Houston, celebrated her first day in heaven June 23, 2019 at the age of 84 after a courageous battle with dementia. Kay was born in Dallas on September 24, 1934. She attended the University of Texas at Austin where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority before moving to New York City to work in advertising. In 1958, she met her beloved husband, Alfred (Al) Harry Ebert, Jr. at a wedding in Dallas. They were married in 1960 and started their lives together in Houston where Al worked as an attorney for Andrews Kurth.



Kay was a wonderful wife and mother to her four children. Kay loved her family, friends and church. Kay had an eye for all things beautiful and used her gifts for God's glory. She and Al were active members of St. Martin's Episcopal Church, where one of their favorite projects was the creation of the Cloister Garden. During the church renovation, they were instrumental in the commission and design of the Cloister Garden. Kay served on the Altar Guild and the Vestry of St. Martin's and was active in Bible studies. Her love of nature and gardening inspired her to become an active member of The Garden Club of Houston, where she was later elected President. She also supported The Nature Conservancy of Texas and the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center.



Kay found beauty in art as well as nature and was active in the Houston arts community. She served on the board of The Museum of Fine Arts, volunteered at The Contemporary Arts Museum and was on the board of the College of Fine Arts at The University of Texas. Kay fostered a love of nature and art in her family that lives on through her children and grandchildren.



Kay loved time with family and friends at their home on Galveston Bay. Her children and grandchildren have fond memories of special times with "KK" collecting sea shells, sand dollars and sharks teeth on the beach. Later in life, she and Al found great joy in traveling abroad. Kay will be remembered for her joyful spirit, passion for life, positive attitude and love of family and friends.



The family would like to thank Gloria Reyes, Ella Hall, Annie Gray, Carla Willis, the care team at the Belmont, Austin and Halcyon Hospice for their wonderful love and car. Kay was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Alfred Harry Ebert, Jr., and her daughter, Stephanie Ebert Adams . She is survived by her sister, Sharon Flythe Gobel, her daughter Allison Ebert Wagner and husband Bryan of Fort Worth; her sons David Grant Ebert, and Andrew Marshall Ebert and wife Anne of Austin; and her ten grandchildren: Campbell Wagner, Caroline Wagner Shoppa and her husband Will, Allie Wagner Miller and her husband Davis, Lauren Wagner and Eliza Wagner; Harrison Adams and Nicho Adams; Scott Ebert, Kate Ebert and Thomas Ebert. A memorial service will be conducted at two o'clock in the afternoon on the 8th of July at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 717 Sage Road in Houston where the Rev. Dr. Russell J. Levenson, Jr., Rector and Rev. Martin J. Bastian will officiate. Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception in the adjacent Bagby Parish Hall. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that contributions in memory of Kay Ebert be directed to St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 717 Sage Rd., Houston, TX, 77056; The Garden Club of Houston, 4212 San Felipe PMB 486, Houston, TX 77027 or the at . Published in Houston Chronicle on June 30, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries