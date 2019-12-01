Home

St Ignatius Loyola Church
7810 Cypresswood Dr
Spring, TX 77379
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church
7810 Cypresswood Dr
Spring, TX
Katherine Erickson


1942 - 2019
Katherine Erickson Obituary
Katherine Mary Erickson
1942-2019
Katherine Mary Erickson passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 8, 2019 at age 77. Katherine (Kathy) was born Aug. 12, 1942 in Lackawanna, NY. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Leonard Hugh Erickson, daughter Sharon Ann Coburn, sons John Leonard Erickson and Brian David Erickson, and granddaughters Julia Marie Abruzzino and Carly Grace Coburn. Additionally, she is survived by her sister Mary Ann Jansen in Louisville, KY and her brother William Opinsky in Buffalo, NY. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church, 7810 Cypresswood Dr., Spring, TX on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers the family requests that you consider a donation to the American Lung Cancer Association.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 1, 2019
