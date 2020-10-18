Katherine Louise Redden
1921-2020
Katherine Louise Fickessen Redden died peacefully in her sleep the morning of Tuesday, the 13th of October 2020, at The Buckingham in Houston, after a brief illness. She was 99 years of age.
Kay was born on the 22nd of May 1921, in Waelder, Texas, to Clara Willie McCrory and Arthur Jack Fickessen. Following graduation from Waco High School, Kay attended Central City Commercial College. Shortly after her return to Waco, Kay met a young math and history teacher named Joe Redden. Kay liked to say, with just the hint of a twinkle in her eye, "Our first date was on a school bus, taking a bunch of kids to the picture show."
It was the early days of World War II. Joe volunteered, and graduated from the San Angelo Army Air Corps Flying School in March 1943 as a bombardier. Ordered to California, Joe believed he would soon be headed to the Pacific. Kay said goodbye to Joe in Dallas, not knowing if she would ever see him again.
After a month or so in California, Joe was reassigned to Pueblo, Colorado, as an instructor. Kay married the love of her life, Joe Winston Redden, Sr., on Christmas Eve, 1943. They began their married life in Pueblo, but it wasn't long before Joe got orders to go to Europe.
Joe came home from the war. Upon his graduation from the University of Texas, the couple moved to Houston, where Kay gave birth to their son, Joe Winston Redden, Jr., on the 24th of January 1951. That same night, Joe got orders to go back into the service.
Once out of the service, Joe's work took the family from Houston to New Orleans, and later to the San Francisco Bay area. Kay had fond memories of close friends and good times everywhere they lived. The couple enjoyed playing bridge with friends, as well as evenings out, dining and dancing. They took frequent trips as a family, including a several week tour of Europe in 1965. Kay's meticulously kept scrapbooks to document the lives and accomplishments of her two Joes and are a treasure trove for her family.
Upon their return to Houston in the 1970s, Kay became an active member of Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church. She continued to be a formidable bridge player into her 90s. A few years after Joe's death in 2003, Kay moved from their home to The Buckingham, where she maintained an apartment and continued her busy schedule of bridge, church, socializing, and frequent visits to and from her family. Her grandsons eagerly anticipated visits to "GG" and never failed to raid her bottomless candy jar. It is only in the recent past that Kay has been less active, and she remained intellectually engaged and interested in the lives of those around her. Kay showered joy and love on her family and will be sorely missed.
Kay was predeceased by her beloved husband, Joe Winston Redden, Sr.; cherished brother, Jack Fickessen and his wife Dottie; her sister, DuAnne Thomas and her parents and grandparents. She is survived by her son, Joe Winston Redden, Jr. and his wife Karen; granddaughter, Rebecca Redden Elias, and her three sons, Colton Andrew Lewis (13), Hunter Winston Lewis (11), and Jett Richard Elias (3); her grandson, Forrest Winston Redden; Rebecca and Forrest's mother, Kathleen Heap Redden; her treasured sister and best friend, Betty Morgenroth; and a host of nieces and nephews, all of whom adored her.
A memorial service is to be conducted at eleven o'clock in the morning on Monday, the 19th of October, in the Chapel of Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church, 11612 Memorial Drive in Houston, where the Rev. Beth Case, Pastor of Caring Ministries, will officiate.
KINDLY NOTE: due to the COVID-19 safety protocols in place at Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church, and for the safety of all in attendance, masks are required for entry to the church and social distancing is to be practiced. For those unable to attend the service a livestream will be accessible by clicking https://www.facebook.com/events/1246856665693135/
, or by visiting her page at GeoHLewis.com
and selecting "Join Livestream" on the Memorial Service icon.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be directed to the American Heart Association
, P.O. Box 84112, Dallas, TX, 75284; or The American Cancer Society
, 2500 Fondren Rd. Ste. 100, Houston, TX, 77063.
