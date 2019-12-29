|
|
Katherine (Burge)
Suttill
1933-2019
Katherine Burge Suttill passed away peacefully on Dec. 18, 2019. She was born Nov. 21, 1933 in Houston, Texas to her parents, Robert A. Burge, Jr. and Katherine Kennedy Burge.
"Trinka", as her friends called her, attended River Oaks Elementary, Lanier Jr. High and Lamar High School in Houston. She lived several years in New Orleans, LA where she was blessed with her two children, John and Kathy. She loved the cajun cuisine and often bragged about her recipe for red beans and rice! Her family moved back to Houston in 1965 where she became a certified travel consultant and worked in the industry for 15+ years. This career was a perfect fit for her because of her love for meeting new people and travelling the world. Katherine married the love of her life, Ron Suttill, in 1986. They moved to Dallas, Texas where she lived for over 25 years. While in Dallas she became immersed in her love for art and spent many days painting and visiting the art museums in Dallas and Fort Worth. Katherine moved back to the Houston area in 2014 to be closer to her children.
She was preceeded in death by her beloved husband, Ron, her parents and her brother, Robert A. Burge III.
Katherine is survived by her son, John Robson and wife, Kathy, daughter, Kathy Robson and granddaughter, Terra Suttill. Additionally, she is survived by her grandchildren and their spouses, Kevin and Lilian Kansas, Kristina and Shane Cupic, Kimberly and Austin Finch and Joey Picou; Great grandchildren Kevin, Ryan and Allison Kansas; Hadley, Gus, Eloise and Faye Cupic. During her last days her visits with her great grandchildren brought her much joy!
A memorial service will be held at Calvary Episcopal church in Richmond, Tx on Jan. 3, 2020 at 10:30am. Reception to follow at the church immediately after the service. A private interment will be held at the Burge family plot in Glenwood Cemetary. Donations in memory of Katherine can be made to Calvary Episcopal Church or to the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 29, 2019