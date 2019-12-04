|
|
Katherine Marshall White
1922-2019
Katherine Marshall White
1922-2019
Katherine M. White died on November 18, 2019 at age 97.
Our mother was born on March 12, 1922 in Milwaukee to Henrietta van Toor and Donald Cameron Marshall. She grew up in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin during the Depression, was educated in the public schools there, and attended The University of Wisconsin in Madison. She interrupted her education during World War II to marry Robert Stafford, and moved to Ogden, Utah where he was stationed. She started her family in Kalamazoo, Michigan, which was home until 1961. When her first marriage ended, she completed her undergraduate degree, obtained a Master's Degree in Guidance and Counseling, and moved overseas to teach school— with her three young children in tow. The family of four had an adventurous school year in Prestwick, Scotland, book-ended by two summers in Italy— a memorable time for all.
In 1963, the family settled in Birmingham, Michigan, north of Detroit. As the head of the counseling department at a large suburban Detroit area high school, she guided many young people, while she also worked on a PhD at Wayne State University. During the school year, she drove across the city, to and from Mott High School— in entirely too much snow. But with school out, summertime was carefree. There were annual visits to see her parents in Wauwatosa, to her family's cottage on Lake Superior in Michigan's Keweenaw Peninsula, and occasional trips to Amsterdam to visit her brother and his family. Summer evening picnics in the backyard with friends and neighbors were equally special. She loved her years in Birmingham.
In 1976 she married Jack A. White, whose career took them to Houston. Although she had retired from counseling, she was never one to be idle. In 1981 she helped establish at Christ Church Cathedral the homeless services agency known as COMPASS, and was the director of the award-winning agency for 11 years until her retirement. She worked tirelessly for the homeless, and was honored that COMPASS received a Jefferson Award for Distinguished Public Service, and one of President George H.W. Bush's original "Thousand Points of Light." But she was equally pleased that her homeless clients bestowed on her the nickname "Street Angel."
Katherine White was a woman of many gifts, with just as many names— Kaki to her family and oldest friends, Kay to her many colleagues, Mrs. Stafford to her students, and Mrs. White to her COMPASS clients. And, of course, Mom and Grammie. How we will miss this strong, loving woman. We carry her warmth, her smile, and her graciousness in our hearts.
She was predeceased by her devoted parents, her niece Cydney Cameron Marshall, and her husband of 28 years, Jack White. Survivors include her brother, Stephen van Toor Marshall, nephew James Marshall, and her children and their families: John Stafford and daughter Madeline; Jim Stafford and son Jared; Cynthia Stafford Brannon, son-in-law Jim Brannon, and daughters Sara and Charlotte.
A memorial service is planned for Monday December 9, 2019 at 2:00pm, at Christ Church Cathedral, 1117 Texas Avenue, Houston, Texas. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to The Beacon (designated for the COMPASS program) at 1117 Texas Avenue, Houston, TX 77002 or at www.beaconhomeless.org
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 4, 2019