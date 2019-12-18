|
Kathleen M. Ash
1928-2019
Kathleen Margaret (Beam) Ash, 91, of Fulshear, Texas passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019.
Kathleen was born on December 13, 1928, in Lurgan, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Frank and Loretta (Snoke) Beam. She grew up in West Chester, Pennsylvania, graduating from West Chester High School on June 6, 1946. Kathleen received her bachelor's degree from West Chester State Teacher's College in February of 1950. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Harold (Hal) Ash, on June 24, 1950, at the United Methodist of West Chester. Kathleen loved teaching 3rd grade, retiring in 1975. Hal and Kathleen then opened Kathy's Kiddie Corner Daycare in Houston, Texas. After 30 years of taking pride in educating young minds, Hal and Kathy fully retired and moved to Galveston in 2006. In 2014, they moved to Fulshear to be closer to family and were members of Brookshire First United Methodist Church.
Kathleen Ash is survived by her daughter: Debbie Ash of Fulshear; sons: Steve Ash of Huntsville and Randy Ash (Joan) of Fulshear; grandchildren: Shelby Brock, Stephanie Lee, Dustin Ash, Jennifer Ash Cranek, Jennifer Naae Albanese, and Jared Naae; and great-grandchildren: Braden Brock, Caitlin Ash, Jacob Ash, Samantha Cranek, and Lexi Lee.
She is preceded in death by her husband Harold Ash, her parents, and her brother William David Beam.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 A.M. on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the Brookshire First United Methodist Church with Pastor Sue Lyle officiating.
Friends who wish may make memorial gifts to the: Brookshire First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 397, Brookshire, Texas 77423.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 18, 2019