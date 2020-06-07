Kathleen Suzanne Brahm1953-2020Kathleen Suzanne Brahm passed away peacefully on June 2nd 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Kathy was born February 13th 1953 in St. Louis, Missouri. She attended Hazelwood High School in Florissant, Missouri at 16 moved with her family to Clear Lake, Texas for her father's career in space and aeronautics. She graduated from Clear Creek HighSchool in 1971. Michael Brahm married Kathy on May 15th 1976 and just recently celebrated their 44th wedding anniversary.Early in their marriage, Mike and Kathy moved to Katy, Texas where they raised their three daughters and continue to reside.Kathy earned a Bachelor's of Arts in Fashion Merchandising from the University of Houston in 1975. After the birth of her third daughter decided to be a fulltime homemaker.Anyone who was fortunate enough to have met Kathy felt her genuine care, love, and generosity. She was a great cook, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all. She never met a stranger and would start a conversation with anyone.Kathy is preceded in death by her mother, Edith Summa Armstrong. She is survived by her father, David Armstrong of Houston, her husband, Michael Brahm, her daughters Jennifer Bird (husband Marc) of Houston, Ashley Brahm of Atlanta, Georgia, and Megan Brahm of Houston, her three sisters Christine Haynes (husband Jimmy), Cynthia Judd (husband Jeff), and Lisa Smith (husband Rick) , and brother-in-law Richard Brahm. She loved her grandkids Kate and Bodhi Bird so much, as well as all of her nieces, nephews, and extended family.Due to COVID-19, there will be a small private funeral. Her ashes were will be laid to rest in the Bellefontaine cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri.