Kathleen Peckinpaugh Brown
1926-2019
Kathleen Peckinpaugh Brown, age 92, passed away on Wednesday, the 6th of November 2019, in Houston.
A more complete and detailed notice is to be published in the following Sunday edition.
A memorial service is to be conducted at three o'clock in the afternoon on Thursday, the 21st of November, at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 717 Sage Road in Houston. Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception to be held at a venue to be announced during the service.
Prior to the memorial service, the family will have gathered for a private burial at Morton Cemetery in Richmond, Texas.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 10, 2019