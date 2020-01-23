|
Kathleen Ashley Clark
1937-2020
3/10/1937—1/21/2020
Kathleen Ashley Clark, "Kathy", passed away on January 21, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Kathy was born to Burrell and Alberta Ashley in Waller TX on March 10, 1937. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Charles Ashley Jr., and her grandson, J.P Greer. She is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Gene Clark, her sons, Earl Greer Jr. and wife Dianna, Charles Greer Sr. and wife Karen, step-sons Matthew Clark and wife Katie, Michael Clark and wife Melissa, and her younger brother A.C. Ashley and wife Mayrene. She also has 12 grandchildren, Earl III, C.J., Elizabeth, Meranda, Michelle, Noah, Natasha, Tessa, Wade, Cameron, and Genevieve. Her great-grandchildren include Trey, Amber, Amuri, Austin, Dallas, Alexia, Christian, Zoe, Travis, Alex, and Zane. She is also survived by a host of numerous family and friends, as well as her special friend and dedicated caregiver, Ms. Beverly Johnson.
Kathy belonged to the Woman's Club of Houston for 10 years. She was also a member of the Order of Eastern Star #838 in Tomball. She was a life member of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo for 25 years and was a lifetime committeeman for the School Art program with H L S & R.
Kathy loved helping people as witnessed by her tremendous generosity towards those less fortunate than herself. She truly enjoyed doing for others.
Kathy retired from CenterPoint Energy after 33 years of service. She was a member of First Baptist Church where she was a trustee on the Finance Committee.
Visitation: 6-8pm Thursday January 23. Funeral service: 10:30am January 24, 2020 both at Klein Funeral Home.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 23, 2020