Kathleen Comardo
1951-2020
Kathleen Andrews Comardo was born in Lubbock, Texas on June 18, 1951, and passed away in San Antonio, Texas on May 17, 2020 due to complications from Alzheimer's Disease. She spent most of her life in Houston and graduated from Bellaire HS in 1969 and then attended Dallas Fashion Merchandising College. After college, she worked in the fashion industry for a number of years before going to work in the restaurant and food distribution industry.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Joyce Andrews and her husband, Matt Comardo who passed 2012.
Kathleen is survived by her brothers, Tom Andrews (Anne), Mack Andrews, and Randall Andrews (Debbie), brothers-in-law Nick Comardo (Nancy) and Chris Comardo (Julie), several cousins and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, there will not be a service at this time. She will be cremated and interred with her husband at the Klein Funeral Home, Cy-Fair. Donations in her name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org.)
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 31, 2020.