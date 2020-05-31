Kathleen Comardo
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen Comardo
1951-2020
Kathleen Andrews Comardo was born in Lubbock, Texas on June 18, 1951, and passed away in San Antonio, Texas on May 17, 2020 due to complications from Alzheimer's Disease. She spent most of her life in Houston and graduated from Bellaire HS in 1969 and then attended Dallas Fashion Merchandising College. After college, she worked in the fashion industry for a number of years before going to work in the restaurant and food distribution industry.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Joyce Andrews and her husband, Matt Comardo who passed 2012.
Kathleen is survived by her brothers, Tom Andrews (Anne), Mack Andrews, and Randall Andrews (Debbie), brothers-in-law Nick Comardo (Nancy) and Chris Comardo (Julie), several cousins and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, there will not be a service at this time. She will be cremated and interred with her husband at the Klein Funeral Home, Cy-Fair. Donations in her name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org.)



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Klein Funeral Home - Cy Fair - Northwest - Houston
9719 Wortham Blvd.
Houston, TX 77065
(832) 678-3900
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved