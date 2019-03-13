Kathleen "Kathy" Ann (Niles) Garcia

1959-2019

Kathy Garcia, 60, passed away at her home in Missouri City, Tx on Feb 8, 2019.

Memorial Services will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Missouri City, TX on March 16, 2019 at 2 pm. A reception will follow immediately at the church.

Kathy was born Feb 2, 1959 to Mildred (McCullough) and Jack Niles in Davenport, Iowa. She is predeceased by her parents.

Kathy is survived by her husband of 30 years, Joe Garcia, fur baby, Buddy; Brother David Niles, Niece Chelsea Niles and Nephew Michael Niles; Step daughter Renee Garcia, two grandchildren-Joanna and Roman Morales and great grandson, Eli Zapata.

Kathy was a proud University of Iowa Hawkeye, graduating in 1982 with a degree in Social Work. She spent her life advocating for the health, safety and rights of people with intellectual disabilities. She was working for the Texas Health and Human Services Commission at the time of her death.

Kathy loved animals, sports, music and the Chicago Cubs. She was unwavering in her love for her family and friends. Her compassion for others, sense of humor, honest perspective and her "It is what it is" attitude will be deeply missed.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to the humane society or local domestic violence program would be appreciated.