Kathleen Henri
1947-2020
Kathleen Kopecky Henri, age 72, died peacefully on Saturday, November 14th, 2020 at her home. She was born December 10th, 1947 in San Antonio, Texas, the daughter of Ina Moodie and Leon C Kopecky.
Katy is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Judy. She is survived by her husband Bill, her brothers Chris and Steve and their wives Lisa and Linda, her two sons Michael and Alex and their wives Shannan and Francesca, her daughter Elizabeth and her husband Derick, her two grandchildren Rain and Violet, and her loving sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A vigil service will be held on Wednesday, November 18th 4-8 PM with rosary at 7 PM at Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Saint Vincent de Paul Church on Thursday, November 19th, at 10:30 A.M. Services will also be live streamed on the church website. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Christian Community Services Center, Houston, Texas or to a charity of choice
. A full obituary can be found on the Earthman website.