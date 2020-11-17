1/
Kathleen Henri
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen Henri
1947-2020
Kathleen Kopecky Henri, age 72, died peacefully on Saturday, November 14th, 2020 at her home. She was born December 10th, 1947 in San Antonio, Texas, the daughter of Ina Moodie and Leon C Kopecky.
Katy is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Judy. She is survived by her husband Bill, her brothers Chris and Steve and their wives Lisa and Linda, her two sons Michael and Alex and their wives Shannan and Francesca, her daughter Elizabeth and her husband Derick, her two grandchildren Rain and Violet, and her loving sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A vigil service will be held on Wednesday, November 18th 4-8 PM with rosary at 7 PM at Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Saint Vincent de Paul Church on Thursday, November 19th, at 10:30 A.M. Services will also be live streamed on the church website. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Christian Community Services Center, Houston, Texas or to a charity of choice. A full obituary can be found on the Earthman website.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Vigil
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
18
Rosary
07:00 PM
Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
19
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Saint Vincent de Paul Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home
4525 Bissonnet St
Bellaire, TX 77401
7136676505
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved