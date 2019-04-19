Home

Kathleen Lucille McCormick
1926-2019
Private graveside services for Kathleen Lucille McCormick, 93, of Kennard, will be held at Helton Cemetery in Houston, Texas. Our loving mother, Mrs. McCormick was born March 12, 1926 in Oklahoma, the daughter of the late Monte L. Parrish and Mattie (Farmer) Parrish, and died Wednesday, April 17, 2019 in Lufkin. Mrs. McCormick retired from the Exxon Corporation as a secretary. "Who can find a virtuous woman? for her price is far above rubies." "Strength and honor are her clothing; and she shall rejoice in time to come. She openeth her mouth with wisdom; and in her tongue is the law of kindness. She looketh well to the ways of her household, and eateth not the bread of idleness. Her children arise up and call her blessed...." "Many daughters have done virtuously, nobly, and well, but you excel them all." She is survived by her son, Robert L. McCormick of Kennard, TX; son, Michael McCormick of Kennard, TX; and granddaughter, Kristine McCormick of Livingston, TX.Mrs. McCormick was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert L. McCormick Sr.; and sister, Elizabeth Louise Andrews.Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2019
