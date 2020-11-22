Kathleen "Kathy" Nora Moquin
Kathleen "Kathy" Nora Moquin passed away in Houston, Texas on October 12, 2020 after a brief illness. Kathleen was born and raised in Manchester, New Hampshire, the second of seven children. After graduating from Saint Joseph High School in Manchester, she began employment with Texaco Corporation in New York and continued employment with Texaco in Houston, Texas. With the exception of a few short years living in Richmond, Virginia, Kathleen lived in Houston for over 50 years.
Kathleen was such a loving, compassionate and generous person, not only to her siblings and many nieces and nephews, but also to many people she helped who were in need, including an ailing aunt in the Houston area to whom she provided daily care. She was also known for her wit and great sense of humor. In addition, Kathleen had a special love for animals, particularly for her two kitty cats, Minnie Moo and Amanda, whom she rescued from a shelter. Kathleen enjoyed spending time with her fellow Texaco retirees and attending Houston Astros and Texans games, Broadway shows and the Houston Pops. Kathleen was loved deeply by her family and friends, of which she had many. Her loving and energetic presence will be deeply missed by all the family, friends and pets that she touched.
Kathleen has gone home to be with beloved family members who passed before her, including her father, Adelard "George" Moquin, her mother, Catherine "Kitty" Moquin, and her brother, Sean (survived by his wife, Cythia Moquin, and son Ronan). Her family includes: Chris Moquin and his partner, Connie Gatley, of Venice, Florida; Patrick Moquin and his wife, Denise, of Hollis; Eileen Chandonnet and her husband, John, of Manchester; Liam Moquin and his wife, Patty, of Manchester; and Kevin Moquin and his wife, Helen, of Concord. In addition, she will be missed by her nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, cousins, and friends.
A private funeral will be held on December 12, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Church followed by burial at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Manchester, where she will be interred with her mother and father. A gathering will be held for extended family and friends at a later date to remember Kathleen and all the ways she touched the people around her. Donations can be made in memory of Kathleen to the American Cancer Society
