Kathleen "Kathy" Rohrbach (Cherek)
1945-2020
Kathleen "Kathy" Rohrbach (Cherek) passed away peacefully, on October 2, 2020 in Sugar Land, Texas at the age of 74. Kathy was born on December 26, 1945 in Waukesha, Wisconsin to Frank and Laura Cherek. Kathy was the youngest of 10 children. Kathy is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Laura Cherek. Brothers; Dominic Cherek and Larry Cherek, sisters; Bernice Morris, Lucy Rubringer and Barbara Orne. Son; Scott Rohrbach and daughter Anne Darilek. She is survived by her husband William Rohrbach. Her son and daughter in law Ryan and Cynthia Rohrbach. Her daughter and son in law Brian and Jenna Harris. Granddaughters; Mikka Harris, Danielle Blust, Lindsay Moeller, Angelina Guzman and Sarah Baker. Grandsons; Zachary Harris, Matthew Blust, David Harris and Anthony Guzman. Sisters; Grace Roller and Mary Moose and brothers; Bill Cherek and Tom Cherek. Kathy was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Kathy married Bill in 1968 and they lived most of their married life in the Houston area. Kathy had a great group of friends and loved spending time with them and traveling. Kathy was a surrogate mother and grandmother to many. She will be missed terribly. A mass is scheduled for October 7 at 11:30 am at St. Angela Merici Catholic Church 9009 Sienna Ranch Rd, Missouri City, Texas 77459. Tribute & or words of condolence can be left at www.settegastkopf.com