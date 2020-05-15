Kathleen Finklea Smith
1925-2020
Kathleen Finklea Smith, 95, peacefully passed away on May 9, 2020 at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, Texas. She was born on February 27, 1925 in Austin, Texas to Ted P. Finklea and Grace Keng Finklea.
Kathleen attended Jeff Davis High School in Houston. In 1942, she married William M. Rogers and became a Navy wife. They had two children Sheran Kay and Mary Susan.
Kathleen worked for the Houston Chronicle as a fashion illustrator and for Foley's Department Store as a window dresser for fashion. She had many interests such as gardening, cooking and reading, but fashion design and creating one-of-a kind wearable art was a lifetime love and passion. She was a longtime member of Chapelwood United Methodist Church, the Fiber Artists of Houston and various book clubs.
In 1984, Kathleen met Lawrence "Larry" T. Smith and fell in love. They married in 1985.
Kathleen was beautiful, vivacious, intelligent, and talented and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and loyal friend.
In addition to her loving husband Lawrence "Larry" T. Smith, she is survived by her daughter Sheran "Sherry" Rogers Johnson and husband J. W. "Don" Johnson, her daughter Mary Susan "Suzi" Rogers Thrall and husband J. Jeffery "Jeff" Thrall, grandchildren Stephen Lane Johnson and wife Lisa Robinson Johnson; Kevin Christopher Johnson and wife Lisa Knickelbein Johnson; Jennifer Thrall Mosley and husband Kevin S. Mosley; Jeffery Austin "J.T." Thrall and Amanda Zaccari, and great-grandchildren Barrett Lane Johnson; Jack Grady Johnson; and Everleigh Lynn Mosley. She is also survived by Larry's son Larry D. Smith and wife Debbie Rollert Smith; daughter Connie Smith Edwards and husband Thomas N. Edwards, M.D.; son Randy W. Smith, M.D. and wife Elaine Hardulak Smith; his eight grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.
The family extends their thanks for all the help and specialized care of the Intensivists and the supportive medical team in the ICU of Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center. We would also like to extend a very special thank you to Randy Smith for his care and love of our family.
There will be a graveside service at Woodlawn Cemetery for family only and there may be a Celebration of Life sometime in the future. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the charity of your choice.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 15, 2020.