Kathryn Babbitt Lambrakis


1924 - 2019
Kathryn Babbitt Lambrakis Obituary
Kathryn Babbitt Lambrakis
1924-2019
Katie died peacefully at Memorial Hermann North East , Wednesday October 23. Her parents were Searcy A Babbitt and Ruby S Beall. 3 brothers and 1 sister also preceeded her in death. Katie was married 52 years to George Carl Lambrakis 1919-2009. Her son Douglas Edward Kaphan 1946-1981 was murdered. Katie was a member of 1st Baptist Church North Houston who kept her in their prayers. A special thanks to Val Rhode, Maria Guajardo, Michael Charrier and Katie Aileen Nickerson for their friendship and continued support. Ancestry.com Babbitt family tree DNA on file. Katie was the last of her generation. Her favorite quote, "God will find a way."
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 30, 2019
