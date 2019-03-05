Kathryn Louise Brown

1946-2019

Kathryn Louise Brown, 72, passed into the arms of her beloved Savior on February 26, 2019 surrounded by her family, at home in Chappell Hill, Texas after two months of complications associated with cancer.

On October 21, 1946 in Charlotte, NC, Kathryn was born to the proud parents of Albert Charles Martinez and Bette Leak McSwain. She is preceded in death by both parents and her sister, Karen Martinez. She is survived by her loving husband, Jerry Brown; two sons Tim Cowart and Carey Brown; two daughters Kristin Sexton and Lorin Hubbard; twelve grandchildren, three brothers, three nieces and four nephews.

Kathryn and Jerry were married on November 16, 1966 in her family home in Houston. The two found happiness and enjoyed a wonderful life together for over 52 years.

Known at Kitty to friends, she loved her family, and enjoyed traveling, reading, cooking, working with stained glass, fine arts, interior design and many other creative activities. Kitty had high standards with a strong Christian faith and was always a lady. She made many wonderful friends throughout the years through her homelife, various jobs and other affiliates.

In 1992, Kitty and Jerry left Houston and moved to Chappell Hill to join the Brown family business at the Del Sol Food Company. As an officer of the business, she contributed to the success of the business in many ways including financials and product development. After 25 years in the business together, Kitty and Jerry felt the time was right for retirement. The company was then sold to another family business in August of 2017 and they looked forward to beginning a new chapter in their lives together.

Visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 West Main Street, Brenham, Texas 77833. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, Hospice Brazos Valley, Camp For All or The Brenham Boys and Girls Club.

Funeral arrangements for Kathryn Louise Brown are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 West Main, Brenham. To post a tribute to the family, visit www.memorialoakschapel.com. Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary