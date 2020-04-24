Home

Kathryn Fisher


1977 - 2020
Kathryn Fisher Obituary
Kathryn Hillary Fisher
1977-2020
Kathryn, the beloved only child of Ann Fisher, died suddenly April 19 of an infection. Her work at MD Anderson and Texas Children's Hospital inspired her to earn her BSN at Chamberlain University College of Nursing. She was proud of her volunteer work in Haiti, where she formed a deep attachment to the people and culture. She was predeceased by her father, Robert L. Fisher, M.D., and her cousin Justin Reither. She is survived by her mother, her companion John Goodyear, her aunt Carol Albertson, and her Colorado cousins. Always an independent spirit, Kathryn enjoyed the weird, the odd, and the bizarre, and loved nursing, the beach, swimming, Morrisey, and animals. A memorial will be held at a later date. Remembrances in her honor can be sent to the HSPCA or the Houston Humane Society.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 24, 2020
