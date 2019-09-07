|
|
Kathryn Gale Elder
1953-2019
Kathryn Gale Elder (also known as Kathy, Kat or, her greatest title, Kiki) said goodbye on Wednesday, September 4, after losing her battle with mental illness. An adventurer, artist, chef, and nature enthusiast Kiki brought youthful energy to those lives she touched. A few things that come to mind when remembering our Kiki are… road trips, cooking classes, bees, Meyer lemons, homemade ice cream, gin and tonics, turquoise, Frida Kahlo, the American Southwest, calligraphy, zen doodles, painting, folk art, needlepointing, birds, Willie Nelson, exploring, gardening, photography and leisurely meals with friends and family.
We are blessed to have learned many valuable life lessons during Kiki's sixty-six years on this earth:
•Apple pies should be a mile high
•Never be afraid to stop on the side of the road and take lots of pictures of plants
•Every bathroom needs a good theme, and a guest book never hurts… in case you need to sit for a while
•A Christmas Tree can become a party tree; just never take it down
•Life is what happens when you are too busy making other plans
She is survived by her three daughters (Jennifer Ignat, Sarah Williams, Taylor Allday), three sons-in-law (Liviu Ignat, Adam Williams, Blake Allday), six "grandbugs" (Luka Ignat (14), Alistair Ignat (10), Emily Williams (12), Lois Williams (11), Ruby Williams (7), Augie Allday (6 months)), her brother and sister-in-law (Danny and Tammy Oldham), and a multitude of family and friends from every walk of life all around the world. She is preceded in death by her parents (Ruby Hand Oldham and John Young Oldham).
A celebration of life will be held on Monday, September 9 at 10:00 am at Evelyn's Park Conservancy (4400 Bellaire Blvd, Houston). All that loved her and her family are invited. Bright and colorful clothing encouraged to honor her vibrant spirit.
In lieu of flowers, to honor and celebrate Kiki's memory, her family asks that you help us end the negative stigma surrounding mental illness by making a donation to Jewish Family Services' Mental Health Programs.
www.mentalhealthletstalk.org
Please reach out to someone that may be struggling with mental illness. Love and light.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 7, 2019