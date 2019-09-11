|
Kathryn Janes
1954-2019
Kathryn unexpectedly went home to be with the Lord in August, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Leona and Doyle Janes. She is survived by half sister, Doyla (Wayne) Duke, nieces; Natalie and Melissa, and many friends and family. Kathryn was valedictorian at Mount Carmel High School. She continued her education at Rice University and then studied Law at University of Texas. She practiced Family Law for 20 years at Smyrl and Giddens Law Firm before becoming a Junior High History Teacher. She is missed dearly by students, colleagues, friends, family and her church.
Rosary service will be at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home on Saturday, September 14th at 9am. Funeral service will follow at 10am followed by the graveside at 11am.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 11, 2019