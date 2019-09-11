Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
(713) 928-5141
Rosary
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Janes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn Janes


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathryn Janes Obituary
Kathryn Janes
1954-2019
Kathryn unexpectedly went home to be with the Lord in August, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Leona and Doyle Janes. She is survived by half sister, Doyla (Wayne) Duke, nieces; Natalie and Melissa, and many friends and family. Kathryn was valedictorian at Mount Carmel High School. She continued her education at Rice University and then studied Law at University of Texas. She practiced Family Law for 20 years at Smyrl and Giddens Law Firm before becoming a Junior High History Teacher. She is missed dearly by students, colleagues, friends, family and her church.
Rosary service will be at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home on Saturday, September 14th at 9am. Funeral service will follow at 10am followed by the graveside at 11am.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathryn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now