Mary Kathryn "Kathy" Cawthon Fraser Johnson

1929-2019

On Wednesday, the 13th of February 2019, Kathy went to be with the Lord. She was preceded there by her parents Ellen Lucile and Kollock Harrison Cawthon, her first husband Dr. Wilson Morris Fraser, her second husband Kenneth Roland Johnson, and her grandson Wilson Morris Fraser III. She leaves her children and their spouses Tricia and Jeff Reeder, Bill and Molly Fraser; her grandchildren Sarah Winter (Devin), David Reeder (Betsy), Paige Fraser, Ryan Fraser, Luke Fraser, and Emily Fraser; and her great grandchildren Hattie, Hugo, and Hazel Winter. She is also survived by step-children: Cindy Northington, (Guy), Steve Johnson (Mary), Jeff Johnson (Amye), Shepherd Smith, Margaret Garr; step-grandchildren: Will Northington and Wes Northington (Kelly); Ginny Quinn (Daniel); Fletcher (Tracy), Price (Sara), Gardner, Wilson, and Hill Johnson; Tatum, Rawls, and Forrest Johnson; Belton and Oliver Garr; and step-great grandchildren Madeline, Anna Claire, and Weston Northington; Hatley Northington; Arthur and Evelyn Johnson; and Whitt and Guy Quinn.

Kathy graduated from Lamar High School in Houston in 1946, where she was Concert Mistress of the school Orchestra, president of Arrowhead Senior Honor Society, and May Queen. She graduated in Plan II Honors Program from the University of Texas at Austin in 1950, where she served on the Student Assembly, was a Sweetheart nominee, and president of Delta Delta Delta sorority.

Christened into the Methodist Church by Bishop A. Frank Smith, she was a charter member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church and president of its first MYF. She belonged to St. John's Episcopal Church until after the death of her first husband, when she returned to St. Luke's. For most of her adult life she has participated in Bible study groups for which she always felt great gratitude: Doris & Tom Sumners' study/prayer group, Bible Study Fellowship, Lois McCall's class at Bethel Presbyterian; Kathy Phillips' class at St. John's, and Janie Putman's class at St. Martin's.

Kathy was interested in serving her community and participated in The Houston Symphony Society, the Bayou Bend Docent Organization, the Ima Hogg Ceramic Circle, the Tanglewood Garden Club, and the Bluebird Circle. Over the years she and her family enjoyed spending time on Galveston Island and in the Texas Hill Country. She was an avid fisherman and birdwatcher. She was very creative and loved playing the violin, writing poetry, painting, and ceramics.

Kathy was born on the 24th of February 1929, in Houston as a fifth generation Texan and a fourth generation Houstonian. She was very passionate about the history of her family, which she took great pleasure in researching and documenting. She completed an historical novel based on the lives of her great-grandparents, Edmund W. & Aurelia Womack Cawthon of Montgomery and Grimes Counties, Texas. She was a member of friends of Clayton Library, Texas Historical Foundation, and DRT.

The family is grateful to the staff and caregivers of The Hallmark, Kathy's longtime housekeeper and friend Justina Villalobos, and her most valued caregiver and newest friend Sheila Bolden.

The memorial service is to be conducted at one o'clock in the afternoon on Saturday, the 23rd of February, in the chapel of St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 3471 Westheimer Road in Houston, where Dr. Linda Christians, Executive Pastor, is to officiate.

Immediately following all are invited to greet the family during a reception to be held in the adjacent Hines Baker Room.

Prior to the service, the family will have gathered for a private interment.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests memorial contributions be directed to St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 3471 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77027; or to the .

Please visit Kathy's online memorial tribute at geohlewis.com where words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family. Published in Houston Chronicle from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary