Kathryn
Johnson West
1929-2019
Kathryn Johnson West passed away in Houston on Friday, the 1st of November 2019. She was 90 years of age.
Kathryn was born in Hattiesburg, Mississippi on the 1st of February 1929, to Ernest & Kathryn Johnson. After graduation from high school, Kathryn attended The University of Mississippi ("Ole Miss"). While at Ole Miss, Kathryn was a member of the Tri-Delt sorority and was voted one of the Most Beautiful women at Ole Miss.
After graduation in May of 1951, Kathryn briefly returned to Hattiesburg where she reconnected with her childhood friends. In the summer of 1951, Kathryn and two of her close friends from Hattiesburg decided to move to Houston to start their careers. Kathryn accepted an administrative position with Houston Oil & Gas Company. Shortly after starting work in Houston, a friend set her up on a blind date with her future husband, Milton H. West Jr ("Mickey West"). After the first date, Mickey told one of Kathryn's childhood friends "I'm going to marry that girl." Indeed, Kathryn & Mickey were married at the First Presbyterian Church in Hattiesburg, Mississippi on the 28th of March 1952.
Kathryn continued to work for many years after they were married. Later, after settling down to become a devoted housewife, she volunteered considerable time to the Blue Bird Society and Junior League of Houston.
Kathryn & Mickey were married for 62 wonderful years before Mickey's death in November of 2014.
Kathryn & Mickey had four children: Milton, Kathy, Clay & Larry. Kathryn is survived by her four children; her six grandchildren, Alexandra, Michelle, Shannon, Dillon, Harrison & Cameron; and two great grandchildren, Madeline & Hadley, all of whom she loved dearly.
Kathryn will always be remembered for her stunning beauty, her grace, her thick southern accent and her southern charm. She personified the ageless Southern Belle.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from five o'clock in the afternoon until seven o'clock in the evening on Tuesday, the 5th of November, at Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering drive in Houston.
Following a private interment at Memorial Oaks Cemetery, a memorial service is to be conducted at three o'clock in the afternoon on Wednesday, the 6th of November, at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 717 Sage Road in Houston, where The Rev. Martin J. Bastian, Vice-Rector, will officiate.
Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception in the adjacent Bagby Parish Hall.
Please visit Kathryn's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019