Kathryn Roark
1920-2019
Kathryn Roark was born in Tulsa, OKlahoma, on September 20, 1920, and died in Houston, Texas, on October 28, 2019. She was a graduate of Tulsa Central High School and Tulsa University.
She resided for eighteen years at University Place Retirement Home, where she had scores of wonderful friends
She was proceeded in death by her husband Gene whom she married to for 58 years, and survived by her children Jill Gamble, Rick Roark and wife Linda, and Sean Kevin Roark and wife Leslie. She leaves seven grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and many nephews and nieces.
In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to Salvation Army.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 31, 2019