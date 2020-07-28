Kathryn "Katie" Elaine Springs Krehmeier
1969-2020
Kathryn "Katie" Elaine Springs Krehmeier, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 after a hard-fought battle with respiratory complications related to COVID-19. She was 50 years old.
The Springs Krehmeier family will be present to receive friends Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM for visitation at Dettling Funeral Home, 14094 Memorial Dr., Houston, TX 77079. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 625 Nottingham Oaks Trail, Houston, TX 77079.
Katie's full obituary tribute will be published in this Sunday's Houston Chronicle and at www.DettlingFuneral.com