Kathryn Springs "Katie" Krehmeier
1969 - 2020
Kathryn "Katie" Elaine Springs Krehmeier
1969-2020
Kathryn "Katie" Elaine Springs Krehmeier, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 after a hard-fought battle with respiratory complications related to COVID-19. She was 50 years old.
The Springs Krehmeier family will be present to receive friends Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM for visitation at Dettling Funeral Home, 14094 Memorial Dr., Houston, TX 77079. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 625 Nottingham Oaks Trail, Houston, TX 77079.
Katie's full obituary tribute will be published in this Sunday's Houston Chronicle and at www.DettlingFuneral.com



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Dettling Funeral Home
JUL
29
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Dettling Funeral Home
14094 Memorial Drive
Houston, TX 77079
(281) 497-2121
