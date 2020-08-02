Kathryn "Katie" Elaine Springs Krehmeier
1969-2020
Kathryn "Katie" Elaine Springs Krehmeier, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 after a hard-fought battle with respiratory complications related to COVID-19. She was 50 years old.
Katie was born August 19, 1969 in Houston, Texas. Katie is survived by her husband, Jeff Krehmeier; parents, Darryl and Delores Springs; brother, Michael Springs and his fiancée, Jen Fabbi; aunt and uncle, Elaine and Ingo Hentschel; stepsons, Clinton and Harrison Krehmeier; and many beloved cousins. Katie was a nurturing soul and surrogate mom to Allie Kessler and "Aunt Katie" to many of her friends' children.
Katie attended St. Michael's Elementary School, St. Agnes High School, and Alief Hastings High School. A proud Aggie, Katie graduated with a bachelor's degree in Business Management from Texas A&M University in 1990. She attended the University of Texas in Arlington and earned a master's degree in Human Resource Management. Katie worked for Royal Dutch Shell for ten years in Human Resources and frequently traveled internationally in this role.
Katie's interest in helping people led her to attend the University of Houston-Victoria for a second master's degree in Counseling Psychology. Counseling became her chosen profession, where she worked in successful private practice specializing in mental health and addiction issues. She was a Board-Certified Counselor, a National Certified Counselor and a Board Certified Telemental Health Provider.
Katie and Jeff Krehmeier were married at St. Luke's Methodist Church on May 17, 2014. Katie and Jeff spent happy times in their second home in Angel Fire, NM. They enjoyed traveling through Europe and New Zealand. Katie found joy in many high-energy hobbies over the years, including bicycling and scuba diving – where she became an instructor.
Katie was generous with her time and served in many volunteer roles throughout her life. Since 2008, she served as a committee member on various committees, including the Wine Competition as well as a four-year captain of the Auctions Assistance for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Katie was a member and President-Elect of the Houston Junior Forum.
Her vibrant personality attracted many people to her, and she formed rich relationships, which often resulted in her helping and guiding others through life's hardships. Katie had a vast network of friends and touched many lives for the better. Katie was a devoted dog-mom to Jake, and most recently, Josh, who she rescued during a rainstorm and nursed back to health.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Houston Junior Forum Scholarship Fund (www.houstonjuniorforum.org/donate
). In honor of Katie, the family also requests that you fulfill her wish to protect yourself and others during this Coronavirus pandemic by wearing a mask.
A Funeral Mass was held Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Visit www.DettlingFuneral.com
to leave words of condolence for the family.